Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Just 'Discovering' He Has a Second Child

Ryan Reynolds is a doting father of two -- or is he?

The 41-year-old actor took to Twitter on Wednesday to marvel at the "simple joys" of life, like spontaneously finding money -- or finding out you have another child.

"Nothing better than the simple joys of finding 5 bucks in an old pair of pants, or discovering my wife and I had a second daughter over a year ago," he joked.

Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, welcomed daughter Ines in September 2016. The couple, who also share a 3-year-old daughter, James, debuted their adorable children at Reynolds' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in December 2016.

While speaking with ET last July, the actor admitted that he runs most of his tweets about fatherhood past Lively.

"Some of the ones about our daughter or parenting ones or [with] advice no one should take, I run past her, in case she objects," he explained. "Otherwise it's mostly stuff done on like, an airplane, flying somewhere."

