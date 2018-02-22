Ryan Reynolds Jokingly Thanks Team Canada Ice Dancing Duo for Agreeing to Raise His Children

Ryan Reynolds can't get enough of Team Canada skating duo Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir.

The pair, fresh off their ice dancing gold medal win at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, have been subject to constant speculation about their relationship together -- a fact that Reynolds, who was born in Vancouver, no doubt was aware of on Thursday when he jokingly suggested that the duo raise his two daughters.

"Go @TeamCanada!!@CassieSharpe is a legend — makin’ it look easy," Reynolds wrote on Twitter. "And thank you @tessavirtue & @ScottMoir for agreeing to raise my children as your own. "

Reynolds has been one of the highest-profile supporters of Team Canada, narrating an Air Canada commercial promoting his home country's athletes, and he's never been shy about joking about his family, having once pretended that he didn't realize until a year after her birth that he had a second daughter with Blake Lively. Then there was the time he posted a fake picture of his mother with tattoos all over her face. Lively, of course, gets veto power over such jokes.

As for the dazzling ice dancing duo, Virtue seemed completely on board with Reynolds' suggestion. Besides, she said, she's still trying to figure out what to do after the Olympics.

"And here I’ve been wracking my brain to come up with a post-competition career path," Virtue wrote in response on Twitter. "Scott, get the mini van!"

