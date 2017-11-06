Ryan Reynolds Pokes Fun at Wife Blake Lively's Transformation for Upcoming Movie -- See the Pic!
Ryan Reynolds just loves making fun of his wife!
In a good-humored social media post on Monday, the hunk shared a snap of an unrecognizable Blake Lively with the simple caption “#nofilter.”
The photo shows the 30-year-old actress looking disheveled in frayed purple sweatpants, a red sweater, brown puffer jacket and blue beanie.
Lively was also sporting a shaggy blonde wig.
WATCH: Blake Lively Says Ryan Reynolds Gets to Play 'A**holes' in Movies While She Has to Be 'Likable'
While the look is a startling contrast to the glamorous red carpet style for which the former Gossip Girl star is known, it’s all part of her role as a drug-addicted prostitute in the new film The Rhythm Section.
The movie is currently filming in Dublin, Ireland, and follows Lively’s character as she makes a shocking discovery about the death of her family and attempts to uncover a conspiracy.
The actress recently discussed her role in the film and the double standard of actresses having to always be likeable on film during Vanity Fair's "The Limelight" podcast.
"You always see that thing in movies where if a woman is a prostitute or a sex worker, you always think, ‘I don't want the guys to be grossed out by her,'" Lively said. "We have to still make her kind of sexy ... tragically sexy, but you know, music video."
"If you drive down skid row, that's not what you see,” she continued. “That's not the truth. So it's really important to us to show a woman who society has written off, and society has forgotten about.”
NEWS: Blake Lively Is Almost Unrecognizable for New Movie 'The Rhythm Section': Pic
Reynolds’ post isn’t the first time the couple have poked fun at each other on social media.
After Reynolds cropped most of Lively’s body out of a photo he posted for her 30th birthday in August, Lively retaliated by cutting her husband out of a photo taken with Ryan Gosling, which she posted on his birthday last month.
See more couple cuteness from Lively and Reynolds in the video below.