Ryan Reynolds Pokes Fun at Wife Blake Lively's Transformation for Upcoming Movie -- See the Pic!

While the look is a startling contrast to the glamorous red carpet style for which the former Gossip Girl star is known, it’s all part of her role as a drug-addicted prostitute in the new film The Rhythm Section.

The movie is currently filming in Dublin, Ireland, and follows Lively’s character as she makes a shocking discovery about the death of her family and attempts to uncover a conspiracy.

The actress recently discussed her role in the film and the double standard of actresses having to always be likeable on film during Vanity Fair's "The Limelight" podcast.

"You always see that thing in movies where if a woman is a prostitute or a sex worker, you always think, ‘I don't want the guys to be grossed out by her,'" Lively said. "We have to still make her kind of sexy ... tragically sexy, but you know, music video."



"If you drive down skid row, that's not what you see,” she continued. “That's not the truth. So it's really important to us to show a woman who society has written off, and society has forgotten about.”