Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa Face Swap, Michael Strahan Is Thor and Hoda Kotb Is Blake Shelton for Halloween!
The men and women of morning shows got Halloween started early!
On Tuesday, a slew of daytime TV hosts pulled out all the stops with their clever costumes, which included superheroes, country crooners and face swaps.
The hosts of the Today show paid homage to country music with Matt Lauer dressed as Dolly Parton, Savannah Guthrie as Kenny Rogers, Al Roker as Willie Nelson, Hoda Kotb as Blake Shelton, Kathie Lee Gifford as Miley Cyrus, Carson Daly as Billy Ray Cyrus and Megyn Kelly as Shania Twain.
Getting in on the fun, Billy Ray and Blake both showed up to pose with their morning show doppelgangers.
Meanwhile, at Good Morning America, the hosts were channeling some epic comic book characters, and were joined by The Hulk himself, Mark Ruffalo. Michael Strahan was dressed as Thor, Robin Roberts was Wonder Woman, Lara Spencer was Black Widow, Ginger Zee was Groot and Amy Robach was Spider-Man. Talk about squad goals!
As if those couldn't be topped, Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa showed up on Live with several impressive costumes. In addition to both dressing up as Wonder Woman and also as Eleven and Mike Wheeler from Stranger Things, the co-hosts then decided to go as each other.
"#Halloween life swap - The treat was playing @kellyripa, the trick was the transformation #LIVEHalloween," Seacrest posted to Instagram.
ET chatted with the hosts about what was the hardest part of channeling each other. "Posture!" Seacrest quipped. "I had decent posture being Kelly Ripa. For some reason, I couldn’t figure out how to sit in that chair."
Clearly impressed with her co-host look-alike, Ripa added, "I’ve never seen anybody nail my mannerisms that way. Not even Amy Poehler on SNL has done that good of a job."
As for her favorite part of being Seacrest for the day, Ripa joked, "I got to keep that free RS distinction suit. That was nice!"
This was the American Idol host's first Halloween on Live, and he clearly nailed it. "He gets a one thousand out of a 10. He knocked it out of the park," Ripa gushed over her co-host. "I just didn’t know how major he was going to be and it was beyond my wildest dreams. I found myself not in the show but watching the show."
