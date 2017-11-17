Ryan Seacrest Disputes 'Reckless' Misconduct Allegations Brought on by His Former Stylist

Ryan Seacrest is speaking out regarding recent allegations made against him by a former coworker.

In a statement obtained by ET, the 42-year-old talk show host denies the "reckless allegations" that he behaved inappropriately towards an ex-stylist.

"Recently, someone that worked as a wardrobe stylist for me nearly a decade ago at E! News, came forward with a complaint suggesting I behaved inappropriately toward her. If I made her feel anything but respected, I am truly sorry," Seacrest says in the statement. "I dispute these reckless allegations and I plan to cooperate with any corporate inquiries that may result. I treat all my colleagues with kindness, dignity, and understanding, as this is a principle that’s core to who I am."

"Throughout my 25 years in the entertainment industry, the majority of my co-workers have been women, and I’ve endeavored to foster a positive work environment of mutual respect and courtesy, as that’s how I believe it should be," he continued. "I’m distraught that anyone or any situation would call that into question. I’m proud of my workplace reputation, and believe my track record will speak for itself. I’m an advocate for women. I will continue to support their voices."