Ryan Seacrest & New 'American Idol' Judges Document Day 1 of Auditions in Behind-the-Scenes Pics!

Get ready to go to Hollywood! Filming for the reboot of American Idol has commenced and the new set of judges seem particularly excited to usher in the next generation of superstars.

Host and producer Ryan Seacrest filmed a behind-the-scenes video online, saying, “Everyone is so excited to be back for American Idol with Lionel, Katy, and Luke Bryan, having a good time. A few nerves outside the room,a few nervous parents outside the room, crew members because everybody wants this – the golden ticket!”