Ryan Seacrest & New 'American Idol' Judges Document Day 1 of Auditions in Behind-the-Scenes Pics!
Get ready to go to Hollywood! Filming for the reboot of American Idol has commenced and the new set of judges seem particularly excited to usher in the next generation of superstars.
Host and producer Ryan Seacrest filmed a behind-the-scenes video online, saying, “Everyone is so excited to be back for American Idol with Lionel, Katy, and Luke Bryan, having a good time. A few nerves outside the room,a few nervous parents outside the room, crew members because everybody wants this – the golden ticket!”
He even threw in his iconic line, “This is American Idol!”
New judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan also seemed pumped for the first day of shooting, taking to social media to celebrate.
“Yes! Let’s do this!” Richie, 68, captioned a shot of his Idol chair.
Bryan, 41, also posted a shot of his seat, writing, “It’s almost time.”
Luckily the judges have someone to keep their seats warm in between takes. Seacrest, 42, shared a shot of himself on set, writing, “@lionelrichie, @katyperry and @lukebryan are on break, so I’m on seat warming duty #thenextidol.”
Seacrest shared several other shots backstage of himself watching the judges and contestants auditioning.
And after a long day, he sat down with Richie for some grub.
“@lionelrichie judging all night long and refueling with @cipriani. Dinner of champions #thenextidol,” he captioned the photo with the “Easy” singer.
For more on the upcoming Idol reboot, watch the clip below!