Ryan Seacrest Responds to Mariah Carey’s NYE Criticisms: ‘That Crew Is the Best in the Business’

“What was going through my head was and is -- that crew that team that staff is the best in the business. They put on the biggest live music events and they know what they’re doing. And I know how good they are at their jobs. So my reaction was -- she was working with the best,” he said of the pop diva. “I find it hard to believe they made big mistakes that night.”

Seacrest, who hosted the show in Times Square, said he didn’t realize anything had gone wrong at the time, due to the noisy environment.

“I had to be told that something was going on and then try and find a monitor to react to,” he said. “So I wasn’t quite sure what was happening, actually.”

Seacrest and Carey go way back. The GRAMMY winner was infamously a judge on American Idol. These days Seacrest is preparing to host and produce the reboot of the show in addition to co-hosting LIVE with Kelly and Ryan.