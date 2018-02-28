Ryan Seacrest's Girlfriend Shayna Taylor Breaks Her Silence on Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Him

Ryan Seacrest's girlfriend is standing by her man.

On Wednesday, Seacrest's girlfriend, Shayna Taylor, Instagrammed a photo of herself kissing him on the cheek, and praised his "kindness" when it comes to his "work environment." On Tuesday, Seacrest once again vehemently denied his former stylist Suzie Hardy's allegations that he sexually harassed her while they worked together from 2007-2013, after Variety published a report on Monday detailing Hardy's allegations.

"I love you so much Ryan," Taylor wrote. "You are the most respectful, well mannered, civil, gracious, loving, kind human being. I have known you for 6 years and every day you impress me with your kindness. Not only to me or your friends and family, but most importantly in your work environment. You have worked SO hard to be where you are and you deserve it. ♥️ #iloveyou #foreversupportyou #teamryan #teamseacrest."

Seacrest, 43, and Taylor, 26, reunited last year after their December 2014 split. Last October, she appeared on Live With Kelly and Ryan, where Seacrest gushed about the model and personal chef.

“Today’s contender is a personal chef, a graduate of the Art Institute Culinary School and, in my opinion, the greatest cook in town," he said as he introduced her on-air. "[I’m] proud and excited to have her here."

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, a former co-worker of Hardy called in to the Today show and claimed that he witnessed the stylist enduring sexual harassment on multiple occassions while working with Seacrest on E!. NBC News withheld the man's name because he still works in Hollywood and fears retaliation.

"She would go to tie his shoe and Ryan would shove her head toward his crotch," the former co-worker alleged to Kate Snow by phone. "I saw that more than once."

Seacrest has denied Hardy's allegations multiple times, and said in his statement on Tuesday that he was "investigated by an independent third-party" which "found insufficient evidence to support the claims."

"Sadly, last fall I became one of the accused, which I promptly revealed proactively to the network involved and to the public," the statement reads in part. "And to be equally clear, those accusations were then investigated by an independent third-party over the course of a two-month process and involved dozens of interviews that included me, the accused and countless others. Ultimately, my name was cleared. I eagerly participated in the investigation in order to demonstrate my innocence because I know my truth, and I believe in due process."

"This person who has accused me of horrible things offered, on multiple occasions, to withdraw her claims if I paid her millions of dollars," the statement continues. "I refused. I have worked extremely hard to achieve my success and I don’t take my opportunities for granted. I don’t want to accuse anyone of not telling the truth but in this case, I have no choice but to again deny the claims against me, remind people that I was recused of any wrongdoing, and put the matter to rest."

On Monday, ET also obtained a statement from an E! spokesperson, who called the network's investigation into the allegations against Seacrest "extremely comprehensive and thorough."

"Over the course of a two month process, our outside counsel interviewed more than two dozen people regarding the allegations, including multiple separate meetings with the claimant and all firsthand witnesses that she provided," the statement reads. "The investigator is an attorney with nearly 20 years experience and is highly regarded professionally. Any claims that question the legitimacy of this investigation are completely baseless."

