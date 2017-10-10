Ryan Seacrest's Girlfriend Shayna Taylor Makes Her 'Live' Debut -- Watch Their Sweet Baking Battle!
Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend are cooking up some fun in the kitchen!
On Tuesday morning's Live with Kelly and Ryan, Seacrest's lady love, Shayna Taylor, made her first guest appearance on the show for a "Banana Bread Bake Off."
When Seacrest introduced Taylor, he was practically giddy with the news.
“Today’s contender is a personal chef, a graduate of the Art Institute Culinary School and in my opinion, the greatest cook in town. [I’m] proud and excited to have her here,” he said.
RELATED: Ryan Seacrest's Girlfriend Shayna Terese Taylor Shares Sweet PDA Pic From Romantic Vacation
The cooking challenge arose from a lot of "smack talk," according to Ripa, over who could bake the "healthiest, most delicious banana bread": Taylor or executive producer Michael Gelman's wife, Laurie.
Seacrest assured Taylor not to be nervous during the segment, telling her she was "a natural on national television." She also referred to Seacrest as "babe" as they worked together on her bread recipe.
RELATED: Ryan Seacrest & New 'American Idol' Judges Document Day 1 of Auditions in Behind-the-Scenes Pics!
Taylor also shared a little behind-the-scenes moment on her Instagram, along with the full recipe for her "guilt free" banana bread.
Earlier this year, the couple took a trip to Turks and Caicos for Memorial Day Weekend, sharing some of their romantic fun on social media.
For more watch the video below!