Sadie Robertson Opens Up About Struggle With Eating Disorder: 'It Was Insanely Difficult'

In her lengthy blog post, Robertson touches on struggling with fear and anxiety during her 2014 stint on Dancing With the Stars and how she's in a much better place now. She also shared details of when counting calories and measuring her body overtook her life.

"I struggled with an eating problem connected to a negative body image for about a year. It was dark. It was ugly. It was insanely difficult," Robertson shared. "It was done in secret. It was hidden. I did not even tell my own mother until recently. I thought I had everything under control. Maybe you have been saying that same thing? I didn’t even realize this small problem that I thought I had under control was creating a ripple effect, creating more and more problems, ones I certainly couldn’t control. I became angry with the person I was becoming. My self-worth was demolished, and I began to lose sight of my true identity."

"I was trapped in a battle that took place 24/7, and it was one that day by day began to defeat me. My mirror, my pictures, my clothes, and my view were my worst enemies," she added."It was like I was looking in a magic mirror, you know, those ones that distort the image? Except it was my mind changing what I saw. My thoughts instantly went to the imperfections. The blemishes. The flaws. At least five times a day, I would wrap my hands around my thighs, making sure they hadn’t grown beyond what I could reach. I knew each little calorie that was in every bite of food I took. I talked about food all of the time. I hid behind the talk, and I actually hid behind encouraging others."