Sadly, the ‘Friends’ Movie Trailer Is a Hoax -- But Watch It Anyway!

What appeared to be a trailer for a Friends reunion movie had fans freaking out over the weekend, however, it turns out the clip is a hoax.

The fan-made trailer, which was posted on YouTube earlier this month and has now gone viral, took various clips of cast members in other shows and films and edited them together to appear as a reunion.

The clip’s description further teased a reunion for TV’s most iconic pals, played by Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

“This picks up a few years where the final season left off with (Ross' kids) Ben and Emma grown up,” reads the caption on the video, which has had more than 4 million hits. “Mike and Phoebe have trouble with marriage, Monica and Chandler are getting a divorce, Joey couldn't find someone, and Ross and Rachel have trouble after many years of not being together!"

While the global hit's creator, Marta Kauffman, has always insisted she won’t be asking the cast to reunite, Kudrow revealed last year that they have enjoyed their own get-togethers since the hit series ended in 2004.

"We have convened," Kudrow told Today last February. "Privately. For dinner. It was really fun! We had such a good time. It was hilarious. We were laughing nonstop."

