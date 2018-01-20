SAG Awards 2018: The Complete Winners List

The 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards kicked off Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, honoring this year's best acting performances in movies and television.

Kristen Bell was flawless as the event's first-ever host, and as promised, women were "center stage." Actresses like Mandy Moore, Lupita Nyong'o, Emma Stone, Dakota Fanning and more made up the night's slew of female presenters, with Woody Harrelson, Daniel Kaluuya and Sam Rockwell stepping in to introduce clips of movies nominated for Outstanding Ensemble Cast.

Morgan Freeman was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at Sunday's show, while movies like Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Lady Bird, and TV shows like The Crown and Game of Thrones were nominated for big awards.

Find out who walked away with The Actor below:

FILM

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

Mubound

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri **WINNER**

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour **WINNER**

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:

Judy Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri **WINNER**

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

William Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri **WINNER**

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Holly Hunter, The Big Sick

Allison Janney, I, Tonya **WINNER**

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

Logan

War for the Planet of the Apes

Wonder Woman **WINNER**

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

TELEVISION

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us **WINNER**

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:

black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

Orange Is the New Black

Veep **WINNER**

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Claire Foy, The Crown I **WINNER**

Laura Linney, Ozark

Elisabeth Moss, Handmaid's Tale

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us **WINNER**

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Masters of None

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Sean Hayes, Will & Grace

William H. Macy, Shameless **WINNER**

Mark Maron, GLOW

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Alison Brie, GLOW

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep **WINNER**

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock

Jeff Daniels, Godless

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies **WINNER**

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies **WINNER**

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette & Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette & Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama:

Game of Thrones **WINNER**

GLOW

Homeland

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

