SAG Awards 2018: The Complete Winners List
The 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards kicked off Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, honoring this year's best acting performances in movies and television.
Kristen Bell was flawless as the event's first-ever host, and as promised, women were "center stage." Actresses like Mandy Moore, Lupita Nyong'o, Emma Stone, Dakota Fanning and more made up the night's slew of female presenters, with Woody Harrelson, Daniel Kaluuya and Sam Rockwell stepping in to introduce clips of movies nominated for Outstanding Ensemble Cast.
Morgan Freeman was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at Sunday's show, while movies like Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Lady Bird, and TV shows like The Crown and Game of Thrones were nominated for big awards.
Find out who walked away with The Actor below:
FILM
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:
The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
Mubound
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri **WINNER**
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour **WINNER**
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:
Judy Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri **WINNER**
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:
Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
William Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri **WINNER**
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Holly Hunter, The Big Sick
Allison Janney, I, Tonya **WINNER**
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
Logan
War for the Planet of the Apes
Wonder Woman **WINNER**
TELEVISION
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid's Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us **WINNER**
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:
black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
Orange Is the New Black
Veep **WINNER**
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Claire Foy, The Crown I **WINNER**
Laura Linney, Ozark
Elisabeth Moss, Handmaid's Tale
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us **WINNER**
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Masters of None
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Sean Hayes, Will & Grace
William H. Macy, Shameless **WINNER**
Mark Maron, GLOW
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Alison Brie, GLOW
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep **WINNER**
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock
Jeff Daniels, Godless
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies **WINNER**
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies **WINNER**
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette & Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette & Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama:
Game of Thrones **WINNER**
GLOW
Homeland
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
