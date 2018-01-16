SAG Awards 2018: Everything You Need to Know!

Hosted by Kristen Bell (the show's first host ever), the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will kick off live from Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 21, to recognize actors' favorite performances in movies and TV throughout the year.

With stars using the 2018 Golden Globes as a platform to speak out about the Time's Up initiative, gender inequality and sexual harassment in the workplace, all eyes will be on the SAG Awards (which will include mostly female presenters) to see if Hollywood uses the event to make the same statement.

In honor of the upcoming awards show, ET's got your official cheat sheet on everything you need to know about the SAG Awards.

When are the SAG Awards?

The 2018 SAG Awards will air on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, and be broadcast on both TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Who is hosting the SAG Awards?

Bell was announced as the show's first-ever host on Dec. 4. The SAG Awards will also be her first time emceeing an awards show. Bell opened up about her new gig to ET last month, revealing that she was feeling the "pressure," but that her husband, Dax Shepard, was helping her with jokes. "In bed, I'm always like, 'Honey, is this funny? Can you punch this up for me?'" she shared about their informal collaboration. "So I do, yes, I have a secret writing partner."

Who is nominated for a SAG Award?

Morgan Freeman is set to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award on Sunday, while the casts of The Big Sick, Get Out, Lady Bird, Mudbound and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, are all nominated on the film side. On the TV side, The Crown, Game of Thrones, The Handmaid's Tale, Stranger Things and This Is Us are all nominated for several awards, alongside black-ish, GLOW and Veep. See the full list of nominations here.

Who will win?

For as unpredictable as this awards season has been, the winners have seemed practically set in stone since the beginning: Frances McDormand will probably win Best Actress straight through to the Oscars, Gary Oldman seems to have a lock on Best Actor, so on and so forth. This Sunday could add some uncertainty back into the mix, however, with one of these exciting upsets.

Who votes for the SAG Awards?

The winners are chosen by the over 121,000 SAG-AFTRA members, making it the only awards show by actors for actors.

Will everyone be wearing black in support of Time's Up like the Golden Globes?

Attendees are expected to express their style in an array of colors but the night will still echo the powerful theme of female solidarity. Bell told ET that fans should expect women to "take center stage" at the awards show, in an attempt to "balance the conversation." The SAG Awards will feature mostly female presenters, including Marisa Tomei, Mandy Moore, Gina Rodriguez, Olivia Munn, Halle Berry, Emma Stone, Lupita Nyong'o, Dakota Fanning and Kelly Marie Tran. That's not to say that men will be completely absent from the stage, however. Woody Harrelson, Daniel Kaluuya and Sam Rockwell will help introduce clips of movies nominated for Outstanding Ensemble Cast.

