Sally Field Is Hilariously Trying to Hook Her Son Up With Olympic Figure Skater Adam Rippon

Sally Field is not just watching the PyeongChang Olympics for the competition... she's hoping to find her future son-in-law!

According to a tweet from her youngest son, 30-year-old Sam Greisman, the actress is trying to set him up with everyone's new crush, figure skater Adam Rippon from the U.S. men's figure skating team.

"Just some really helpful advice from my mom on how to deal with my Olympic crush," Greisman shared on Friday, along with a screenshot from their text message exchange.

The picture reveals that Field hilariously texted her son, "Sam... he's insanely pretty. Find a way..."

Just some really helpful advice from my mom on how to deal with my Olympic crush. pic.twitter.com/shYCXwNOMf — sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) February 17, 2018

Field later retweeted Greisman's post, epically tagging Rippon to be sure he gets the message.

As of Saturday, Rippon, who is one of the first openly gay U.S. male athletes to qualify for the Winter Olympics, had yet to publicly respond. However, our fingers are crossed he'll accept Field's matchmaking offer and take Greisman on a date following his time in PyeongChang.

In the meantime, we're sure he's loving all the attention he's receiving from celebrity fans like Britney Spears and Reese Witherspoon:

Hey @Adaripp.... I just wanted let you know that I am a fan, I am not in denial, and that you are THE MOST FUN!! Keep making us all smile at the #WinterOlympics and good luck today ✨⛸ — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) February 16, 2018

Yes He Did 🌟 https://t.co/I1XzQTDFCR — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) February 17, 2018

Thank you @Adaripp - an Olympics for the ages 👑 — Charlie Carver (@Charlie_Carver) February 17, 2018

That was so beautiful @Adaripp - you’re flying like a bird! 😭 — Michelle Kwan (@MichelleWKwan) February 17, 2018

hey @Adaripp can I please borrow that top ?!!??!!! #NEEDIT — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) February 17, 2018

What a showing at these Games! You have worked so hard to earn these moments. Congratulations @Adaripp. Way to rep the USA so beautifully ❤️🇺🇸 #pyeongchang2018#bestofus — Meryl Davis (@Meryl_Davis) February 17, 2018

