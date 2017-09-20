Salma Hayek Donates $100K to Mexico Earthquake Victims, Celine Dion to Match Vegas Show Red Cross Donations

In times of need, celebrities are giving back.

Salma Hayek announced on Wednesday that she is donating $100,000 to UNICEF to help those affected by the fatal earthquake in Mexico that occurred on Tuesday and, at press time, has killed more than 220 people.

"The people of my country have now suffered three natural disasters in a row. Many children and families are hurt and in terrible need," Hayek wrote alongside her Instagram video. "I'm contributing $100,000 now to UNICEF which has teams on the ground responding. Please join me and contribute what you can and thank you."

In the clip, the 51-year-old actress recalled the biggest earthquake in Mexican history.