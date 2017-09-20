Salma Hayek Donates $100K to Mexico Earthquake Victims, Celine Dion to Match Vegas Show Red Cross Donations
In times of need, celebrities are giving back.
Salma Hayek announced on Wednesday that she is donating $100,000 to UNICEF to help those affected by the fatal earthquake in Mexico that occurred on Tuesday and, at press time, has killed more than 220 people.
"The people of my country have now suffered three natural disasters in a row. Many children and families are hurt and in terrible need," Hayek wrote alongside her Instagram video. "I'm contributing $100,000 now to UNICEF which has teams on the ground responding. Please join me and contribute what you can and thank you."
In the clip, the 51-year-old actress recalled the biggest earthquake in Mexican history.
"After the 1985 earthquake in Mexico City, I was evacuated from my building. A lot of my friends died, including an uncle that was very, very close to me," Hayek shared. "I have lived through the aftermath of a disaster of this magnitude, and it's horrific. I implore to your hearts, to the goodness of your hearts and your compassion to help with anything that you can give."
Mexico isn't the only country to be impacted with a devastating natural disaster. Several counties are in the midst of getting hit by Hurricane Maria and many in Texas and Florida are still recovering from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.
On Tuesday night, Celine Dion also announced during her return to her Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace that she will be collecting donations towards hurricane relief during her shows to benefit the American Red Cross. Additionally, the singer, along with partners AEG Presents and Caesars Entertainment, will match the donated funds dollar for dollar.
J.K. Rowling also shared information about Oxfam, the organization she donated to to benefit the people in Mexico.
