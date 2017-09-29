Salma Hayek, Naomi Campbell and Lenny Kravitz Are Paris Fashion Week Friendship Goals
Paris Fashion Week is clearly the place to be.
On Friday, Salma Hayek shared a selfie with Lenny Kravitz and Naomi Campbell at the Yves Saint Laurent show in Paris. All three look so cool and glam, it's giving us #FriendshipGoals.
Kravitz and Campbell took a seperate pic together too, with Campbell joking in the caption, "#Spotted @ysl Are the Cranes back together again ??" The Cranes refer to their characters, Roland and Rose Crane on the Fox series, Star.
Hayek also shared a solo shot in front of artwork at the opening of the Yves Saint Laurent museum, looking chic in an all black ensemble and big choker with diamond accents.
