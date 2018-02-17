Salma Hayek Rocks Blonde Bob in London

Salma Hayek is sporting a new look!

The 51-year-old actress took to Instagram on Saturday to show off her new 'do: a chic blonde bob.

"#bafta #weekend #london," Hayek captioned the sultry pic of herself staring into the camera as she descended a staircase.

#bafta #weekend #london A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Feb 17, 2018 at 11:59am PST

While it's unclear if Hayek's hair is the real deal, this wouldn't be the first time she's experimented with wigs. The actress rocked a wavy pink and blonde wig last May.

A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on May 27, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT

Another star who recently experimented with her hair is Julianne Hough, who revealed to fans that she went red on Wednesday -- and has never felt more like herself!

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Emma Stone Gets a Perm -- See Her New Hairstyle!

Sofia Richie Is Now a Brunette -- See the Transformation!

Julianne Hough Dyes Her Hair Red -- See the Shocking Pic!

Related Gallery