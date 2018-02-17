Salma Hayek Rocks Blonde Bob in London
Salma Hayek is sporting a new look!
The 51-year-old actress took to Instagram on Saturday to show off her new 'do: a chic blonde bob.
"#bafta #weekend #london," Hayek captioned the sultry pic of herself staring into the camera as she descended a staircase.
While it's unclear if Hayek's hair is the real deal, this wouldn't be the first time she's experimented with wigs. The actress rocked a wavy pink and blonde wig last May.
Another star who recently experimented with her hair is Julianne Hough, who revealed to fans that she went red on Wednesday -- and has never felt more like herself!
See more in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Emma Stone Gets a Perm -- See Her New Hairstyle!
Sofia Richie Is Now a Brunette -- See the Transformation!
Julianne Hough Dyes Her Hair Red -- See the Shocking Pic!