Salma Hayek Rocks Blonde Bob in London

By Jennifer Drysdale‍
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek is sporting a new look!

The 51-year-old actress took to Instagram on Saturday to show off her new 'do: a chic blonde bob. 

"#bafta #weekend #london," Hayek captioned the sultry pic of herself staring into the camera as she descended a staircase. 

While it's unclear if Hayek's hair is the real deal, this wouldn't be the first time she's experimented with wigs. The actress rocked a wavy pink and blonde wig last May. 

Another star who recently experimented with her hair is Julianne Hough, who revealed to fans that she went red on Wednesday -- and has never felt more like herself!

