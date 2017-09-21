Salma Hayek Shares Adorable Throwback Video for Her Daughter's 10th Birthday

Valentina is Hayek's only child, whom she shares with husband François-Henri Pinault. The Beatriz at Dinner star is also stepmom to Pinault's three children, Augustin, Mathilde and François.

Earlier this year, Hayek opened up about the differences between raising Valentina and how she was brought up.

The How to Be a Latin Lover actress explained that her little mini-me is "growing up in different circumstances" and she doesn't always pass along the advice her mother gave to her.

"I don’t say the sort of things to Valentina that my mom said to me because her life is different," Hayek explained. "What my mom taught me was very important to me, but I don’t pass that on to my daughter because she needs the opposite."