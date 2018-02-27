Salma Hayek Shares Rare Photo of Mini-Me Daughter Valentina

Salma Hayek took to Instagram on Monday to share a rare photo with her look-alike daughter, Valentina.

The pair hit up the Hollywood premiere of Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time, where they posed alongside one of the film’s stars, Rowan Blanchard, in a cute, cuddly pic.

“With @rowanblanchard making a Valentina sandwich at the 'A Wrinkle in Time' premiere// haciendo un sándwich de Valentina con Rowan en la premiere de #awrinkleintime #girlpower,” Hayek captioned the pic.

Hayek's 10-year-old daughter -- whom she shares with husband, Francois-Henri Pinault -- bears a striking resemblance to her gorgeous 51-year-old mom, and fans were quick to compare the two.

“She looks just like u,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Beautiful like her mama,” added another.

Hayek previously talked about how Valentina is a natural in front of the camera.

"Valentina and I are not very similar personality-wise. But she doesn’t have stage fright on camera," she told HOLA! Magazine in 2017. "In my family everyone is very confident, graceful and light. Valentina and I are the ones who panic on stage. But she gets in front of the camera with no problem!"

Find out more about Hayek and her approach to parenting below.

