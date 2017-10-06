'Salvation' Star Jennifer Finnegan Spills That Her Daughter Ella Was Born a Week Ago!
Jennifer Finnegan is a first-time mama!
The 38-year-old actress, who stars on CBS' Salvation, revealed on Instagram Friday that she welcomed her first child, daughter Ella, with husband Jonathan Silverman.
"One week ago today, On September 29th, after a 28 hour labor, our little girl was born into the world," Finnegan wrote. "Happy One-Week Birthday, Ella Jack 💕💕💕 We love you very much."
Welcome, Ella!
Throughout her pregnancy, Finnegan shared sweet photos of bumps and baby showers as well as shots of her and Silverman gearing up for parenthood.
Congrats to the happy couple!
