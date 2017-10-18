Sam Claflin and Laura Haddock Expecting Baby No. 2

Congratulations are in order for Hunger Games actor Sam Claflin and his wife, Laura Haddock, who are expecting their second child together!

Haddock debuted her baby bump on Monday, at the U.K. launch of Birks Jewellery, in London.

The 32-year-old Transformers actress was radiant in a simple ankle-length pink dress from British designer Emilia Wickstead.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2013, welcomed son Pip in December 2015.

Claflin, 31, opened up earlier this year about the body shaming that he and other male actors experience in the film industry.

