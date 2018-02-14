Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe's Very First 'Outlander' Chemistry Test Will Make You Swoon! (Exclusive)

We have a very special Valentine's Day surprise for you, Sassenachs…

Everyone knows that Outlander's Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe have an undeniably electric on-screen connection, and since fans are feeling particularly thirsty during this Droughtlander, ET is gifting you with the exclusive first look at the actors' original chemistry test!

Before you scream, "Je suis prest!" and press play on the video above, we must warn you that the never-before-seen footage you're about to watch is mind-blowingly adorable. Side-effects may include excessive giggling, extreme swooning and the firm realization that no on-screen couple will ever compare to this one.

At this point in Outlander's script-to-screen timeline, Heughan had already been cast to play Jamie Fraser and the production team was looking for the perfect actress to fill Claire Randall's one-of-a-kind shoes.

"We were looking for chemistry between the two characters," Outlander executive producer Ronald D. Moore said while prefacing the flashback moment. "We really felt that Cat was probably going to be the one, but this was the final moment. This was literally when she sealed the deal and got the show."

"And as you see, they've already got the shorthand of their characters and there is definitely on-camera chemistry between the two. After the scene was over, we just kind of kept the tape running a little bit." Moore continued, "We just wanted to see them a little bit more relaxed and sort of interacting. You can see that they're sort of awkwardly aware that the camera is still running, but nonetheless, there is enough spontaneity and genuine affection and good humor between the two of them that it spoke volumes about their potential relationship."

For more behind-the-scenes bonus material like this one, pick up your copy of Outlander: Season Threewhich will be available on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital as well as on a Limited Collector's Edition from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment on April 10th.

How you doing, Sassenachs? Are you totally and completely freaking out right now? Share your thirstiest Droughtlander thoughts with @LeanneAguilera on Twitter!

