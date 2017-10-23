Sam Hunt Dishes on Married Life: 'To Have Somebody Riding Shotgun Has Been Really Awesome' (Exclusive)

While Hunt, 32, and his longtime love only got hitched six months ago, the "Body Like a Back Road" singer says highlights include "being able to spend time and share life [together]."

"I am like a lone wolf naturally, and I've kinda been taking that approach the past three years," he told ET. "I'm close with my band, but for the most part, I feel like I've been out here kind of solo. And to have somebody with me riding shotgun has been really awesome as I journey through all this craziness."

The CMT "Song of the Year" winner added that it was actually his wife who inspired him to hold on to his facial hair.

"I grew it out, and she said she liked it," he confessed. "Her opinion matters most, so I kept it. It gets cold in Nashville, so I like to have a beard in the winter."