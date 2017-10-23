Sam Hunt Dishes on Married Life: 'To Have Somebody Riding Shotgun Has Been Really Awesome' (Exclusive)
It's safe to say that Sam Hunt is enjoying the married life!
At CBS Radio's We Can Survive concert in honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the country superstar dished to ET's Katie Krause that his marriage to Hannah Lee Fowler has been "really awesome" so far.
While Hunt, 32, and his longtime love only got hitched six months ago, the "Body Like a Back Road" singer says highlights include "being able to spend time and share life [together]."
"I am like a lone wolf naturally, and I've kinda been taking that approach the past three years," he told ET. "I'm close with my band, but for the most part, I feel like I've been out here kind of solo. And to have somebody with me riding shotgun has been really awesome as I journey through all this craziness."
The CMT "Song of the Year" winner added that it was actually his wife who inspired him to hold on to his facial hair.
"I grew it out, and she said she liked it," he confessed. "Her opinion matters most, so I kept it. It gets cold in Nashville, so I like to have a beard in the winter."
As for Hunt's highly anticipated second studio album, he is "working on music," but isn't "forcing it."
"I don't want to put anything out just to keep the business going or for no other reason than to put out something I'm proud of and I think people are gonna connect with," he admitted about the follow-up to 2014's Montevallo. "So when I get to that point, I'm gonna put out music. But I'm enjoying the process."
When asked about his first show following his performance at the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas -- where a shooting killed 58 people and injured more than 500 -- Hunt recalled feeling inspired during a meeting with one of the victims.
"I got to actually meet a girl who was in Las Vegas when the shooting took place. She was actually wounded, hit in the leg," he explained. "And it was remarkable to see her. I was just impressed that she was out there and was not at all playing the victim. She made it about everybody else and all the people who stood up and helped in the situation."
Hunt continued, "I think the heart of country music showed that night and under those circumstances. I wasn't there that night, but I was the night before. But after hearing about it, I wished I'd been there just to maybe help in some way. I felt like a part of that concert series, so, yeah, it was such a tragic moment but a lot of heroes showed up and did a lot of big things."
