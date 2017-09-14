Sam Hunt Inspires CMT to Create New Award for 'Song of the Year'

"Body Like a Back Road" is still cruising along.

Sam Hunt and his crossover hit will be honored at CMT's Artists of the Year event next month with the first-ever "Song of the Year" award. The tune, co-written by Hunt with Zach Crowell, Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne, has been shattering records throughout 2017, scoring the most consecutive weeks atop the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and giving Hunt the longest No. 1 streak in history by a solo artist. Currently, "Body Like a Back Road" is in its 31st consecutive week on top of that chart, while it spent 16 weeks in the top five on Billboard's Country Airplay chart.

It's also the most-streamed (325 million) and the most-downloaded (1.6 million) country song of 2017, maintaining the No. 1 download slot for 31 non-consecutive weeks.