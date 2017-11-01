Sam Smith Adorably Fans Out When Fifth Harmony Surprises Him in Awesome New 'Carpool Karaoke'

While Smith is a huge star in his own right, the 25-year-old singer-songwriter admitted that he still gets starstruck from time to time when he meets a celeb he's particularly fond of, including one particularly handsome leading man.

"Ryan Gosling in person? Oh my god, I was dead," Smith marveled, and Corden couldn't help but agree.

"When I look at Ryan Gosling, I'm like, 'Technically, we're the same species,'" Corden added, laughing.