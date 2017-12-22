Sam Smith and Boyfriend Brandon Flynn Make Their Romance Instagram Official -- See the Cute Pic!

Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn are Instagram official!

Flynn took to Instagram on Thursday to share the first photo of himself and Smith as a couple -- and it's pretty adorable. The two sport blue-and-pink unicorn travel pillows in the pic, staring into the camera with tired faces in what appears to be an elevator.

"Rare sighting in London," Flynn captioned the snap.

Rare sighting in London 🦄🦄 A post shared by Brandon Flynn (@flynnagin11) on Dec 21, 2017 at 3:59pm PST

Smith confirmed he was in a relationship in October during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“It’s weird bringing out an album and not being single because when I put out In the Lonely Hour, I was so lonely, but now I’m singing songs about another guy but I’m quite happy, so it’s quite weird,” he said, laughing about his relationship with the 13 Reasons Why actor.

“My music is about love and it’s important to just take that time to allow your heart to have it a little bit,” he continued, joking that he kissed “hundreds” of men during his time off. “No, not that many, but I did kiss a few men and ran around the streets of London, had a good time. I kind of got back to normal life.”

