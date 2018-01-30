Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn Share a Kiss During Sweet Outing in NYC: Pic

Adorable PDA alert!

Just a day after attending the GRAMMY Awards together at Madison Square Garden, Sam Smith, 25, and boyfriend Brandon Flynn were spotted mid-smooch while strolling the streets of New York City. Dressed casually in jeans and hooded jackets, the happy couple held hands while walking the 13 Reasons Why star's dog, Charlie.

MMV/BACKGRID

The evening before, Smith brought Flynn, 24, as his date to the GRAMMYs, where he performed his gospel hit, "Pray," off his second album, The Thrill of It All. Following the major music event, the two hit up an after-party hosted by Mark Ronson.

"On a personal level, I’m in a relationship right now and for the first time, I think I deserve to be happy," the artist told V magazine earlier this year of his relationship with Flynn. "I’m actually asking myself if I’m going to be writing some happy love songs soon."

This isn't the first time the pair were seen packing on the PDA in the Big Apple. Smith and Flynn were spotted kissing back in October, though they didn't make their relationship Instagram official until last month, when the actor shared a precious photo of the two riding an elevator in London.

Rare sighting in London 🦄🦄 A post shared by Brandon Flynn (@flynnagin11) on Dec 21, 2017 at 3:59pm PST

