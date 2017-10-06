Sam Smith Announces 2018 Tour, 'The Thrill of It All' Album Release Date
Sam Smith is going all out today!
The "Too Good at Goodbyes" singer announced on Thursday that his new album, The Thrill of It All, will be released on Nov. 3. What's more, he also unveiled the album's cover art, its tracklist as well as dates for his upcoming North American tour.
"My beautiful fans, I am so so excited to finally share this news," the 25-year-old singer shared on Instagram. "My second album 'The Thrill Of It All' is yours November 3rd!! You can pre-order now and find out about live shows at samsmithworld.com xx."
On the social platform, Smith also unveiled the 10-song tracklist, featuring the artist's chart-topping first single, "Too Good at Goodbyes."
Smith's tour kicks off next year in Toronto on June 18, continuing throughout North America, including Mexico City (July 27), two stops in Los Angeles (Aug. 28-29) and a final date in Calgary on Sept. 13. For the whole list of dates, visit Smith's website here. Tickets go on sale on Oct. 12.
Meanwhile, things have also been heating up in Smith's personal life! The singer recently stepped out with his 13 Reasons Why boyfriend, Brandon Flynn, and packed on the PDA!
