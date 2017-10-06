Sam Smith Announces 2018 Tour, 'The Thrill of It All' Album Release Date

Sam Smith is going all out today!

The "Too Good at Goodbyes" singer announced on Thursday that his new album, The Thrill of It All, will be released on Nov. 3. What's more, he also unveiled the album's cover art, its tracklist as well as dates for his upcoming North American tour.

"My beautiful fans, I am so so excited to finally share this news," the 25-year-old singer shared on Instagram. "My second album 'The Thrill Of It All' is yours November 3rd!! You can pre-order now and find out about live shows at samsmithworld.com xx."