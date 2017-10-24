Sam Smith Confirms He’s In a Relationship, Says He Has ‘A Song For Every Boy’
Apparently Sam Smith’s pretty good at “hellos” too! The 25-year-old British singer appeared in Tuesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show where he opened up about his love life and confirmed that he is, in fact, in a relationship.
“It’s weird bringing out an album and not being single because when I put out In the Lonely Hour, I was so lonely, but now I’m singing songs about another guy but I’m quite happy, so it’s quite weird,” he said laughing.
Smith was previously spotted packing on the PDA with 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn. He noted that this mystery ex only has four or five songs on the album and the rest are about other men in his life.
“A song for every boy!” he teased.
The GRAMMY winner took some time off after winning an Oscar for his James Bond theme song, “Writing’s on the Wall.”
“My music is about love and it’s important to just take that time to allow your heart to have it a little bit,” he said, joking that he kissed “hundreds” of men in his time off. “No, not that many, but I did kiss a few men and ran around the streets of London, had a good time. I kind of got back to normal life.”
Smith noted that life “got to be a bit too much” after his Oscar win, and talked about his speech flub.
“It all started with a hip flask of tequila. I wasn’t happy with my performance and we thought we had no chance of winning at all,” he explained. “I mucked up my speech. I basically said I was the first gay person to ever win an Oscar…. Afterwards I saw Elton John at the after party and he was like, ‘I’ve won an Oscar.’”
