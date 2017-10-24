Sam Smith Confirms He’s In a Relationship, Says He Has ‘A Song For Every Boy’

Apparently Sam Smith’s pretty good at “hellos” too! The 25-year-old British singer appeared in Tuesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show where he opened up about his love life and confirmed that he is, in fact, in a relationship.

“It’s weird bringing out an album and not being single because when I put out In the Lonely Hour, I was so lonely, but now I’m singing songs about another guy but I’m quite happy, so it’s quite weird,” he said laughing.

Smith was previously spotted packing on the PDA with 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn. He noted that this mystery ex only has four or five songs on the album and the rest are about other men in his life.

“A song for every boy!” he teased.