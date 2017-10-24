Sam Smith Gets Scared by Ellen DeGeneres -- Twice!

Sam Smith may live in a 300-year-old haunted house, but he can still get scared by ghosts like the rest of us!

The English singer appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday to talk about his new album and new relationship, but it was a more paranormal experience that really got his heart pounding.

Speaking with DeGeneres, Smith revealed he lives in a centuries-old haunted home, but that he has a "good relationship with the ghosts."

"Sometimes at night I just get up and I'm like, 'Leave me alone,' and they do," he said. "I feel like if you just talk to it and are like, 'Please, I just need to sleep.'"

"So nothing like that scares you at all?" DeGeneres asked, as -- unseen by Smith -- someone in a white sheet approached him.

"You're in the house and there's somebody right next to you and staring at you," DeGeneres continued. "And nothing in you is frightened by that?"

"Not really," the 25-year-old Too Good at Goodbyes singer said, seconds before the 'ghost' pounced.

After the fright, Smith turned to the innocent-looking box next to him. "I was waiting for it to come out of this," he said -- and was promptly interrupted by someone doing just that.

Two scares in under a minute!

"Oh my god, oh my god. My heart," Smith said, in an adorably relatable reaction.

The GRAMMY-winning singer also opened up on the show about his infamous 2016 Oscar acceptance speech and confirmed that he is now in a relationship.

