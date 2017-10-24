Sam Smith Gets Scared by Ellen DeGeneres -- Twice!

Speaking with DeGeneres, Smith revealed he lives in a centuries-old haunted home, but that he has a "good relationship with the ghosts."

"Sometimes at night I just get up and I'm like, 'Leave me alone,' and they do," he said. "I feel like if you just talk to it and are like, 'Please, I just need to sleep.'"

"So nothing like that scares you at all?" DeGeneres asked, as -- unseen by Smith -- someone in a white sheet approached him.

"You're in the house and there's somebody right next to you and staring at you," DeGeneres continued. "And nothing in you is frightened by that?"

"Not really," the 25-year-old Too Good at Goodbyes singer said, seconds before the 'ghost' pounced.