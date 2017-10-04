Sam Smith Kisses '13 Reasons Why' Star Brandon Flynn: Pic!

Last month, 23-year-old Flynn shared an emotional Instagram post after he saw a "vote no" message written in the sky above Sydney, Australia, referring to the upcoming same-sex marriage vote in the country.

"Too many of my friends have been kicked out of their homes, kept in the closet, beat up, killed, ridiculed by church and state, institutionalized... and you are scared that if we vote YES, you won't be able to show your hate for Us," he wrote. "F**k that. We've been scared sh**less our whole lives thanks to all the stigmas that surround Us, stigmas that were set in place by the same kind of people who flew that plane over Sydney. We've fought, we've come out bravely even in our fear, and you wrote a message in the sky because you're scared. Equality takes courage, it worries me that too many people in this world lack the balls to stand up for what is right. #f**k hate."