Sam Smith Kisses '13 Reasons Why' Star Brandon Flynn: Pic!
Looks like Sam Smith has a new love in his life!
The 25-year-old crooner was snapped kissing 13 Reasons Why actor Brandon Flynn in New York City on Monday, after the two had dinner at Catch NYC. Both were dressed casually -- Smith sporting a white Perks and Mini T-shirt, while Flynn rocked a striped T-shirt -- as the they shared a sweet smooch.
According to an eyewitness, the two had dinner with a few close friends in the main dining room of the restaurant, and then went up to the rooftop for drinks and dancing. And the new couple isn't keeping their new relationship under wraps -- they were also spotted packing on the PDA in NYC on Tuesday.
Sam Smith Thanks Fans After 'Tough Week' Leading Up to Release of New New Single
Last month, 23-year-old Flynn shared an emotional Instagram post after he saw a "vote no" message written in the sky above Sydney, Australia, referring to the upcoming same-sex marriage vote in the country.
"Too many of my friends have been kicked out of their homes, kept in the closet, beat up, killed, ridiculed by church and state, institutionalized... and you are scared that if we vote YES, you won't be able to show your hate for Us," he wrote. "F**k that. We've been scared sh**less our whole lives thanks to all the stigmas that surround Us, stigmas that were set in place by the same kind of people who flew that plane over Sydney. We've fought, we've come out bravely even in our fear, and you wrote a message in the sky because you're scared. Equality takes courage, it worries me that too many people in this world lack the balls to stand up for what is right. #f**k hate."
Selena Gomez on '13 Reasons Why' Backlash, 'Empowering' Second Season and Recording New Music
ET spoke with 13 Reasons Why stars Dylan Minnette and Katherine Langford in August, when they gave us an update on season two of the Netflix hit.
Watch below: