Sam Smith Says New Music Coming 'Very Very Very Soon': 'The Wait Is So Nearly Over'

In October 2015, Smith told ET that he was taking a well-deserved break.

"I am sad, but also it feels right," he told ET backstage at the Hollywood Bowl, where he performed as part of CBS Radio's We Can Survive concert event in honor of breast cancer awareness. "It's my last performance in America, and it feels right to do it in such a beautiful setting."

Smith also said that it was time to step away from performing and focus on gaining new inspiration for his In the Lonely Hour follow-up.

"I've been going now for three years nonstop and it feels right for me to just go home and just live my life and be a 23-year-old," he explained at the time. "My love life, the downs and ups, it never stops, so I'm always inspired by stuff like that, but it'd be good to spend some time dating."