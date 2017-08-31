Sam Smith Says New Music Coming 'Very Very Very Soon': 'The Wait Is So Nearly Over'
Get excited, Sam Smith fans!
After a long hiatus, the 25-year-old singer announced on Instagram on Thursday that his highly anticipated new music will be out soon. Smith says he's poured his "heart and soul" into his new record, and admits he's both "scared and excited" for its reception.
"To my beautiful fans, first of all I want to say thank you," he wrote. "Thank you for being so patient and for letting me have the past year to really escape into my mind & write music so freely. I feel so rejuvenated and have so many stories I can't wait to tell you."
"I have missed you all desperately, and a day hasn't gone by when I haven't been looking at all your comments & dreaming of singing with you all again," he continued. "The wait is so nearly over. Something is coming very very very very soon. I am scared and excited at the same time. I've poured my soul and heart into this record. Love you all, and see you in the not so distant future."
On Tuesday, Smith Instgrammed a pic of himself smiling next to a man playing a guitar, writing, "rehearsing."
Smith's debut album, 2015's In the Lonely Hour, was both a huge critical and commercial success, earning four GRAMMYs for the British singer. He also won an Academy Award last year for Best Original Song for "Writing's on the Wall," the theme song for the James Bond film, Spectre.
In October 2015, Smith told ET that he was taking a well-deserved break.
"I am sad, but also it feels right," he told ET backstage at the Hollywood Bowl, where he performed as part of CBS Radio's We Can Survive concert event in honor of breast cancer awareness. "It's my last performance in America, and it feels right to do it in such a beautiful setting."
Smith also said that it was time to step away from performing and focus on gaining new inspiration for his In the Lonely Hour follow-up.
"I've been going now for three years nonstop and it feels right for me to just go home and just live my life and be a 23-year-old," he explained at the time. "My love life, the downs and ups, it never stops, so I'm always inspired by stuff like that, but it'd be good to spend some time dating."
When ET spoke with Smith at the 2015 GRAMMYs, he got refreshingly candid about his "constant battle" when it comes to maintaining his incredible weight loss.
