Sam Smith Talks Sexuality and Gender Identity: ‘I Feel Just as Much a Woman as I Am a Man’
Sam Smith is done with hiding. In a new interview with The Sunday Times, the 25-year-old singer opened up about embracing his sexuality and gender identity.
"I don't know what the title would be, but I feel just as much woman as I am man," he explained, talking about his love for dressing in heels (“I love a heel. I’ve got loads of heels at home.”).
“There was one moment in my life where I didn't own a piece of male clothing, really. I would wear full make-up every day in school, eyelashes, leggings with Dr. Martens and huge fur coats, for 2.5 years,” he said.
When asked if he considers himself a cisgender male (meaning he associates with the sex he was assigned at birth), he showed two Venus symbols on his fingers.
MORE: Sam Smith Announces 2018 Tour, 'The Thrill of It All' Album Release Date
"No. I mean, I've got these tattoos on my fingers,” he explained.
Smith also opened up about coming out as gay, saying, “Looking back on it, it was the fear of saying the wrong thing and offending… And I was 19 when I started writing the first album. I’d just moved to London from a village — I was literally the only gay in the village. I didn’t know what I wanted to say."
Earlier this month, Smith stepped out with his new boyfriend, 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn, in NYC, packing on the PDA.
For more on the new romance, watch the clip below!