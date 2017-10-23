Sam Smith Talks Sexuality and Gender Identity: ‘I Feel Just as Much a Woman as I Am a Man’

Sam Smith is done with hiding. In a new interview with The Sunday Times, the 25-year-old singer opened up about embracing his sexuality and gender identity.

"I don't know what the title would be, but I feel just as much woman as I am man," he explained, talking about his love for dressing in heels (“I love a heel. I’ve got loads of heels at home.”).

“There was one moment in my life where I didn't own a piece of male clothing, really. I would wear full make-up every day in school, eyelashes, leggings with Dr. Martens and huge fur coats, for 2.5 years,” he said.

When asked if he considers himself a cisgender male (meaning he associates with the sex he was assigned at birth), he showed two Venus symbols on his fingers.