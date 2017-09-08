Sam Smith Thanks Fans After 'Tough Week' Leading Up to Release of New Single: 'I Have Been Insanely Nervous'
Sam Smith is not only happy to be back, he's relieved.
After dropping his highly anticipated new single, “Too Good at Goodbyes,” on Thursday, the British singer took to Instagram to thank his fans for their positive response.
“I'm about to get on a plane, so I just wanted to write to you all to say thank you,” the 25-year-old pop crooner wrote. “This week has been so tough & I have been insanely nervous. But your words and messages today have made me overwhelmingly happy. I'm so ecstatic to be back and I can't wait to sing for you all. See you on the other side. Love you all dearly.”
On the new single, Smith brings his knack for soft-spoken emotion to a more melancholy place. Unlike his biggest song to date, “Stay With Me,” where Smith somehow brings an uplifting sense of romance to a one night stand, “Too Good at Goodbyes” is almost brooding, proclaiming himself hardened by the pain of being mistreated by a former lover. Check it out below:
And it won’t be long before you get to see this new breakup ballad performed live! On Friday, Smith announced four September tour dates in Los Angeles, New York City, London and Berlin.
In case you’ve forgotten why Smith’s voice is something worth hearing in person, check out his performance of “Writings on the Wall” at the 2016 Oscars.