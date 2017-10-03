Samsung Displays New Frame TV at Charity Event for Matthew McConaughey’s Foundation

Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves, are working to help underprivileged school kids with the actor’s just keep livin’ foundation -- and partnering with Samsung to do it.

ET spoke with McConaughey as well as Samsung’s Vice President of Marketing, Eddie Combs, at an event for the foundation with partner Samsung’s new Frame TV that combines design with technology, and transforms into a beautiful work of art when no one is watching.

“We offer them a safe place to go after school two times a week, where they set goals, exercise, nutrition, they have to do community service, they have to give back to their own community,” McConaughey shared of the work just keep livin’ does.

“The reason we like Matthew is because he is so unique, and the product that we are working with tonight to tell his story -- the Frame -- is probably the most unique television anyone has ever seen,” Combs explained. “When you marry those two stories together, we think it is like a one-plus-one-equals-three moment. It is something very different.”

The Frame TV, which won a CES 2017 Best of Innovation Award and was created in collaboration with designer Yves Béhar, automatically adjusts color and brightness, giving any selected artwork a natural look at any time of the day -- from hundreds of curated pieces, along with the option to display your own selected art or family photos.

“It is the most beautiful TV you have never seen, because it is not about the TV, it is about transforming your life, it is about transforming your room, it is about having permission to put a product like a television in places you have never had permission to do before,” Combs said. “Sometimes it is just a beautiful piece of art, you put a beautiful matte on it, and it just looks like the Picasso in your living room, but other times, it is football on Sunday, or your favorite movie, and it is 4K high definition television that you just fall in love with, so it can be whatever you want it to be, whenever you want, and no other product does that.”