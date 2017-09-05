Sanaa Lathan Shaves Her Head for 'Nappily Ever After' Role -- See Her New Look!

In Nappily Ever After, Lathan plays Violet, a woman who has a seemingly flawless life until an accident at her hair dresser causes her life to unravel. Violet starts to realize that she hasn't been living the life she really wanted -- and with the help of a barber and his young daughter, works up the courage to cast off some of the things she didn't really need, like her perfectly straightened hair.

Lathan has been documenting Violet's hair transformation for the past few weeks.