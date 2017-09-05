Sanaa Lathan Shaves Her Head for 'Nappily Ever After' Role -- See Her New Look!
Sanaa Lathan is sporting a whole new look!
The 45-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal that she's shaved her head for her role in Netflix's Nappily Ever After.
In Nappily Ever After, Lathan plays Violet, a woman who has a seemingly flawless life until an accident at her hair dresser causes her life to unravel. Violet starts to realize that she hasn't been living the life she really wanted -- and with the help of a barber and his young daughter, works up the courage to cast off some of the things she didn't really need, like her perfectly straightened hair.
Lathan has been documenting Violet's hair transformation for the past few weeks.
The upcoming Netflix film finds Lathan reunited with her Love & Basketball director, Gina Prince-Bythewood, whom she worked with on Fox's Shots Fired earlier this year.
