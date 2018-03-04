Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman Have Impromptu 'Practical Magic' Reunion at the Oscars

How's this for a memorable Oscars moment?

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman staged an impromptu Practical Magic reunion on the Oscar red carpet on Sunday, two decades after the cult movie was released in 1998, and the two Oscar-winning actresses couldn't have been more adorable when they reunited.

While Bullock was in the middle of her interview, which aired during the end credits of ABC's Oscar pre-show, Kidman crashed the conversation -- much to Bullock's delight. "She's doing it again!" Bullock jokingly huffed as Kidman made her way over and cheekily told her to "topple over." "Nicole Kidman always butts into my stuff!"

It's clear the former co-stars are closer than ever, 20 years after starring on the big screen together. "This is a woman I love," Kidman said of her pal, before turning to Bullock and fangirling over her upcoming movie. "I can't wait to see Ocean's 8."

Then the chat turned to Practical Magic, obviously.

"I love that movie," Kidman reminisced. "I showed that movie to my kids. It's a little above their -- just some of the stuff. We're really good sisters."

"I think we are. And we're really good drinkers too!" Bullock quipped.

In the movie, Bullock and Kidman play sisters Sally and Gillian Owens, who have always known they were different from each other. Raised by their aunts after their parents' death, the sisters grew up in a household that was anything but typical -- their aunts fed them chocolate cake for breakfast and taught them practical magic.

The movie was released in theaters on Oct. 16, 1998, and made nearly $70 million at the box office. Directed by Griffin Dunne, the film also starred Dianne Wiest, Stockard Channing, Aidan Quinn and Goran Visnjic.

Fans took to Twitter to voice their excitement over the unexpected reunion, with some even requesting that they make a sequel.

Lmao I almost burst into tears at this Practical Magic reunion pic.twitter.com/JW6xD8XRil — A.B. (@AlannaBennett) March 5, 2018

I WASNT READY FOR THIS PRACTICAL MAGIC REUNION GTG pic.twitter.com/8tJuRdMec2 — paola 🍒 (@Iapfeiffer) March 5, 2018

Give the people the Practical Magic sequel they crave please. — Summer Brennan (@summerbrennan) March 5, 2018

NICOLE KIDMAN AND SANDY BULLOCK ARE TALKING ABOUT PRACTICAL MAGIC THIS IS NOT A DRILL THIS IS NOT A DRILL — angel varak-iglar, my old so-and-so (@angelnorelation) March 5, 2018

Think now is the time for that Practical Magic sequel!

