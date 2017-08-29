Sandra Bullock Donating $1 Million to the Red Cross' Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

While Harvey has been downgraded to a tropical storm, it is expected to dump an additional 39 inches of water onto the affected regions in the coming days. And for the Red Cross, the real efforts are just beginning, as they are now working to provide shelter and supplies for thousands of people uprooted by the disaster.

Bullock is the latest celeb to make a sizeable donation to help the storm victims in Texas and Louisiana. Kevin Hart, Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Chris Young and Dwayne Johnson are among other big stars who have done what they can to help. Check out the video below to hear more.

For more on how to help/donate to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, please click here.