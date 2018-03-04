Saoirse Ronan, Allison Williams & More Stars Bloom in Blush Tones at 2018 Oscars

Hollywood's leading ladies made us blush!

Rose-colored hues made their way through the vibrant red carpet at Sunday's 90th Annual Academy Awards, with celebs like Saoirse Ronan, Allison Williams and Danai Gurira delicately clad in the romantic and feminine shade.

With the Time's Up initiative, attendees were encouraged to wear an array of colors to the Oscars, but the pastel tone was among the favorites (as were winter whites). Generating beauty in the simplest of ways, these ladies elegantly sashayed in picturesque confections.

ET has rounded up the best blush looks of the night, which will undoubtedly become a bridal favorite this season.

Saoirse Ronan

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Lady Bird star was a sugary delight in a pink silk faille strapless Calvin Klein dress with a voluminous bow in the back. She kept the rest of her look simple with a short bob, dangling earrings and natural makeup.

Danai Gurira

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Also opting for a strapless gown with a statement train was the Black Panther star. Gurira kept things ladylike in a romantic silk Gabriela Hearst design, Messika jewelry, Sergio Rossi shoes and a Roger Vivier clutch.

Elisabeth Moss

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

J'adore Dior! The Handmaid's Tale leading lady looked chic in an off-the-shoulder Dior Haute Couture frock that featured a draped layer of sequins. She accessorized with a Roger Vivier clutch and wore more than 50 carats of Harry Winston diamonds.

Zoey Deutch

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The fashionista channeled Old Hollywood in a dusty lilac, hand beaded, tiered Elie Saab Haute Couture gown, which she paired with Stuart Weitzman shoes and Tiffany & Co. jewels.

Allison Williams

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Pure perfection! Giving off major princess vibes, the Get Out star shimmered in a blush Armani Privé ballgown that featured a rhinestone and crystal embroidered bodice and a full crinoline swing skirt. She added a touch of glam with Harry Winston diamond earrings and bracelets from the Sparkling Cluster and Water Collections.

Gina Rodriguez

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Looking straight out of a storybook, the Jane the Virgin star stunned in a nude sheath gown with silver crystallized symbolic motifs, a plunging neckline and overlaying princess skirt from Zuhair Murad’s Spring 2018 Couture Collection.

Keala Settle

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Greatest Showman breakout star was pure perfection in a peach-colored Christian Siriano creation. Created especially for her, the gorgeous design featured delicate embroidery and sequins.

Laurie Metcalf

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Keeping things classy was the Lady Bird actress, who oozed elegance in a custom-made Christian Siriano gown. The shimmering backless design featured a boat neck bodice, long-sleeves and a slight train.

See more stunning beauty and fashion looks from the night, below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Margot Robbie's Blunt Bob, Jennifer Lawrence's Chic Waves: Best Oscars Beauty Trends You Can Wear Right Now!

Margot Robbie, Timothee Chalamet & More Shine Bright in White at the 2018 Oscars

Jennifer Lawrence, Zendaya, Jennifer Garner & More Best Dressed at 2018 Oscars

Related Gallery