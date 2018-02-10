Saoirse Ronan Clarifies Ed Sheeran's Misspelled Tattoo -- 'It Wasn't My Idea'

Saoirse Ronan would like to set the record straight on the misspelled tattoo Ed Sheeran has.

The Lady Bird star appeared on The Graham Norton Show on Friday night where she recalled starring in Sheeran's “Galway Girl” music video and writing down the song title so he could tattoo it on his arm.

“It wasn’t my idea to do the bad spelling,” Ronan said about Sheeran's tattoo that is spelled "Galway Grill." “He’s been saying to people at his gig that I misspelled the word ‘Girl,’ but I didn’t. The tour manager in Dublin, we’d had a few drinks during the show, because he did two shows in Dublin after we did the music video.”

"The tour manager was going by, and he was like, ‘You know what would be gas? If you misspelled the word 'girl' and tattooed something else onto him,’” she continued. “So, we did ‘Galway Grill’ instead. We got a tattoo artist to come in at 12 o’clock at night in Dublin. And during a birthday party that was being had in town. This poor guy ... he came in, and he was terrified. This poor fellow was having to tattoo onto Ed Sheeran’s arm, the arm he plays the guitar with.”

Ronan is currently nominated for an Oscar in the Best Actress category for her role in Greta Gerwig's Lady Bird. ET chatted with the Irish actress at the Golden Globes where she expressed how every win is for Gerwig.

Watch below to hear what she said.

RELATED CONTENT:

Laurie Metcalf on Oscars Texting With Greta Gerwig, Saoirse Ronan and Going for the E.G.O.T. (Exclusive)

WATCH: Saoirse Ronan on 'Lady Bird' Co-Star Timothee Chalamet Donating Salary From Woody Allen Film

Ed Sheeran Celebrates His GRAMMYs Wins With His Cats After Going to Bed

Related Gallery