Sara Ramirez Makes Her Big Return to TV With ‘Madam Secretary’
Sara Ramirez returns to TV!
The 42-year-old actress has joined the cast of Madam Secretary as a series regular. Ramirez will play Kat Sandoval, a legendary political strategist working for the U.S. State Department.
This is Ramirez’s first series regular TV role since departing from ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy last year, where she played Dr. Callie Torres for over a decade.
The actress took to social media on Tuesday to share her excitement for her new role.
“Can’t wait for you to meet Kat on Nov. 19!” she wrote.
Madam Secretary also stars Téa Leoni, Tim Daly, Zeljko Ivanek, Keith Carradine, Sebastian Arcelus, Patina Miller, Geoffrey Arend, Erich Bergen, Kathrine Herzer, Wallis Currie-Wood and Evan Roe.
“We are thrilled to have Sara join the Madam Secretary State Department team,” said Lori McCreary, an executive producer on the CBS drama. “From the moment she walked on set with her talent, intellect and spirit, she became part of the family!”
Morgan Freeman is also an executive producer on the show.
Madam Secretaryairs Sundays at 10 p.m. on CBS.