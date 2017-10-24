Sara Ramirez Makes Her Big Return to TV With ‘Madam Secretary’

Sara Ramirez returns to TV!

The 42-year-old actress has joined the cast of Madam Secretary as a series regular. Ramirez will play Kat Sandoval, a legendary political strategist working for the U.S. State Department.

This is Ramirez’s first series regular TV role since departing from ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy last year, where she played Dr. Callie Torres for over a decade.