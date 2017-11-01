Sarah Gadon on How Margaret Atwood's Work Resonates in Hollywood’s Truth-Telling Climate (Exclusive)

For the very first scene in the very first episode, Gadon (as Grace) stares calmly into the camera as though gazing into a mirror, contorting her face into a number of different expressions based on different assumptions that have been projected onto her by the townspeople, by the committee, by everyone but herself. The scene is arresting and sets the tone for the oft-gritty period piece.

“It’s really interesting that that [scene] has resonated with so many people,” she says. “The way that it was written -- that I’m supposed to look in the mirror, say all these things, and change into these different personas -- I thought it was so corny. I thought, ‘Am I gonna become a demon too?’ I was so daunted by it because it was so absurd, but then I realized that as I was doing it, we all have those moments when we’re looking at ourselves and playing with our own identities. What I love so much is that it undercuts the trope in cinema of women looking at themselves in the mirror. And I think that’s the whole point of female subjectivity in film and television, to challenge tropes.”

Working on Alias Grace was also, in its own way, a challenge to the status quo by virtue of the creative team led by director Mary Harron (Graceland) and Polley, a producer on the miniseries who has since come out with her own allegations of sexual harassment in Hollywood.