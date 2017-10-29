Sarah Hyland and 'Bachelorette' Star Wells Adams Spark Dating Rumors With Matching Halloween Costumes

The coordinating costumes and caption have sparked dating rumors about the two. Fans are certainly on board with the idea. "If they’re dating I would die of happiness," wrote one commenter. Another wrote, "Omg please be dating Wells. One of the best bachelor guys!"

As of now, neither has confirmed any kind of relationship.

In August, Hyland split from her boyfriend of two years, Shadowhunters star Dominic Sherwood. A source close to the couple told ET at the time that Hyland and Sherwood would remain friends, but noted that the relationship had simply run its course.