Sarah Hyland and 'Bachelorette' Star Wells Adams Spark Dating Rumors With Matching Halloween Costumes
Stranger things indeed!
Modern Family star Sarah Hyland and Bachelorette Alum Wells Adams attended a Halloween party Saturday night, dressed as characters from the Netflix hit, Stranger Things.
Hyland sported the signature hat of Gaten Matarazzo's Dustin, while Adams rocked a pink dress and blonde wig (and a box of Eggos) as Millie Bobby Brown's super powered chatacter, Eleven.
The actress shared the pic on Instagram with the caption, "#strangerthings have happened #happyhalloween."
The coordinating costumes and caption have sparked dating rumors about the two. Fans are certainly on board with the idea. "If they’re dating I would die of happiness," wrote one commenter. Another wrote, "Omg please be dating Wells. One of the best bachelor guys!"
As of now, neither has confirmed any kind of relationship.
In August, Hyland split from her boyfriend of two years, Shadowhunters star Dominic Sherwood. A source close to the couple told ET at the time that Hyland and Sherwood would remain friends, but noted that the relationship had simply run its course.
Adams was rumored to be dating fellow Bachelor in Paradise star Danielle Maltby, but denied the claims to ET in September.
