Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Are Dating, Source Says: Check Out Their Adorable New Instagrams!

Looks like Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams aren't shy about their new romance!

After the two sparked dating rumors thanks to their matching Stranger Things Halloween costumes last month, a source confirms to ET that the pair is in fact dating, and that they've been talking for a few months.

On Sunday, the Modern Family star posted a new Instagram with the Bachelor in Paradise alum, posing together as she sticks her tongue out with the caption, "He puts up with me 😝❤️."