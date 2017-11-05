Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Are Dating, Source Says: Check Out Their Adorable New Instagrams!
Looks like Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams aren't shy about their new romance!
After the two sparked dating rumors thanks to their matching Stranger Things Halloween costumes last month, a source confirms to ET that the pair is in fact dating, and that they've been talking for a few months.
On Sunday, the Modern Family star posted a new Instagram with the Bachelor in Paradise alum, posing together as she sticks her tongue out with the caption, "He puts up with me 😝❤️."
Later that same day, Adams posted a rather romantic shot of the two hugging and looking into each other's eyes, against a twinkle light backdrop. The caption was a little less romantic, as the Bachelor Nation fave wrote, "Back lit AF."
The posts come after the two spent a pretty adorable Halloween together. Last Saturday, Hyland shared a pic on Instagram of the two in coordinating Stranger Things costumes -- she sported the signature hat and curly hair of Gaten Matarazzo's Dustin, while Adams rocked a pink dress and blonde wig (and a box of Eggos) as Millie Bobby Brown's super-powered character, Eleven.
Hyland also shared a cute latergram from the party, showing herself beaming up at a smiling Adams.
It seems the two had way too much fun playing dress-up, even post-Halloween. On Wednesday, Adams shared another pic of the two in slightly different costume configurations. This time, Hyland is wearing her Dustin hat with a heavier coat, while Adams is donning her curly wig, which he claims in the caption makes him look like "Jim Morrison."
Whatever they were dressed as, the two -- who have yet to publicly confirm their rumored relationship -- were all smiles in the photos.
In August, Hyland split from her boyfriend of two years, Shadowhunters star Dominic Sherwood. A source close to the couple told ET at the time that Hyland and Sherwood would remain friends, but noted that the relationship had simply run its course.
Adams was rumored to be dating fellow Bachelor in Paradise star Danielle Maltby, but denied the claims to ET in September.
