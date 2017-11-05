Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Fuel Romance Rumors in Adorable New Instagrams -- See the Pics!

In August, Hyland split from her boyfriend of two years, Shadowhunters star Dominic Sherwood. A source close to the couple told ET at the time that Hyland and Sherwood would remain friends, but noted that the relationship had simply run its course.

Adams was rumored to be dating fellow Bachelor in Paradise star Danielle Maltby, but denied the claims to ET in September.

For more on his relationship status, watch the video below!