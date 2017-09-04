Sarah Hyland Dons Sexy Swimwear to Say Goodbye to Summer: 'You've Sucked'
Happy Labor Day!
It was no work and all play for many celebs over the three-day weekend, and Sarah Hyland was no exception. She spent the holiday living it up in plenty of sexy swimwear.
On Sunday, the 26-year-old actress and her pal, singer Katie Welch, donned matching fiery bikinis and dinosaur tattoos on their booties.
"We believe in dinosaurs," Hyland wrote.
Welch shared the same pic but captioned hers, "When you and your bestie got that T-Rex Booty Tat 🐉💜 #dinobootybabies#ifyougotitflauntit."
On Monday, the Modern Family star shared another poolside snap, this time donning a cut-out olive green swimsuit as she very happily welcomed fall.
"Goodbye summer! You've sucked," she wrote on Instagram, adding a NSFW middle finger emoji.
The hostility towards these warm months is understandable, and it has nothing to do with the heat wave Los Angeles just suffered through -- Hyland and her boyfriend of two years, Dominic Sherwood, called it quits in August.
A friend close to the former couple confirmed the breakup to ET, saying the pair will remain friends but noted that their relationship has simply run its course.
