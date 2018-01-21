Sarah Hyland Kisses Wells Adams at Pre-SAG Awards Party: Pics!

Adorable PDA alert!

Sarah Hyland and her boyfriend, Wells Adams, attended Entertainment Weekly’s pre-SAG Awards bash Saturday night at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, where the couple was spotted sharing a sweet kiss. During the intimate smooch, the former Bachelorette contestant fully embraced the Modern Family star, who seemed positively smitten with her beau.

Getty Images

Beautifully dressed in a blush velvet Self Portrait gown, the 27-year-old actress was also seen mingling with her co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, as well as Orange is the New Black’s Lea DeLaria, while guests enjoyed Casamigos Tequila cocktails. Earlier in the day, Hyland and Adams attended the Women's March in Los Angeles together.

Hyland and Wells, 33, hit it off on social media last summer when the radio DJ was on Bachelor in Paradise. The happy couple went public with their romance last fall and hasn't been shy about showing their love for one another. For Hyland’s recent birthday, Wells took her on an unforgettable Bachelor-style date, complete with a private helicopter ride.

"Going in a helicopter, I was like, 'What!?'" Hyland recalled to ET last month at 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2017 before talking about their Disneyland excursion. "[Disney's] Club 33 was probably my favorite because I like [to] dress up really fancy, and he was wearing a suit and looked dashing.”

“He’s the greatest,” she added. “We’re the same person with different genitalia.” For more on the cute couple, watch the video below.

Tune in for the SAG Awards hosted by Kristen Bell on Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on TNT and TBS.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ariel Winter Would 'Love' to Double Date With Sarah Hyland, Gushes Over Boyfriend Levi Meaden (Exclusive)

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Celebrate First Christmas Together By Picking Out a Tree & Watching 'Elf'!

Sarah Hyland Reveals Why It Works With Boyfriend Wells Adams: 'We're the Same Person' (Exclusive)