Sarah Hyland Shares Sexy Bed Selfie With Boyfriend Wells Adams
Things are heating up with Sarah Hyland and her new Bachelorette beau Wells Adams!
The Modern Family star posted a racy selfie from the bedroom, showing the pair lying in bed while snuggling a pet pooch on Monday.
“[Spoon]ing,” Hyland captioned the pic, in which the duo appear naked.
The dog in question is Adams’ bloodhound, Carl, who is a young star himself with more than 20,000 followers on his Instagram account.
Judging by the giant grin on Hyland’s face, things couldn’t be better for the adorable new couple, who have been hanging at Wells’ Nashville digs and recently dressed up in honor of the hit series Stranger Things for Halloween.
Hyland’s Modern Family costar, Julie Bowen, dished on the hot, new romance while chatting with ET on Saturday.
"I have not met him," Bowen said. "I can only say I was in on the ground floor of the flirting. He seems lovely, he seems like a really nice guy and he treats her really well.”
“She's happy as can be," she added. "That's all you can want for your daughters, fake or real."
