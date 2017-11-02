Sarah Hyland Slams Plastic Surgery Rumors, Confirms Her 'Modern Family' Character Is Bisexual in Twitter Rant
Sarah Hyland is "SO MAD" about a recent tabloid story about her appearance.
On Wednesday, the 26-year-old actress slammed an article that had "plastic surgery experts" weighing in on whether she had work done. "THIS MAKES ME SO MAD to have [doctors] give their opinion ON MY FACE is absolutely ridiculous and degrading," she tweeted. "F**k off."
Hyland went on to tweet a message slamming Life & Style, who posted the story, citing some of her medical issues. "I have had the worst medical year of my life and to create an entire article surrounding the question of if I've had plastic surgery is the MOST insulting thing," she wrote. "Adding insult to injury, you have NO IDEA what I have been through. And I have somewhat addressed these rumors already."
MORE: Sarah Hyland Defends Onscreen Sister Ariel Winter Against Rude Paparazzi Questions
She added, "People like you are the reason why young girls feel the need to alter their face. MY face has been altered by LIFE SAVING medication. Take your 'journalism' and use it for some good. FOR ONCE."
Hyland didn't stop there! The Modern Family star went on to tweet several videos of herself in a face mask. "Hey @Life_and_Style. Got some work done tonight. Going for a new look... gonna write about this now?" she captioned one of the videos.
She then posted a video of her face after taking off the mask, writing: "Was a tad salty tonight. But I love a good bit!"
Upon seeing Hyland's Twitter rant, Life & Style altered their article.
Prior to defending her face, Hyland also responded to a fan inquiring about the sexuality of her character, Haley Dunphy, on Modern Family. When asked if Haley is bisexual, the TV star responded, "I don't know what the writers would say? But I confirm."
MORE: Sarah Hyland Responds to Too-Skinny Critics, Reveals She's Been on Bed Rest -- 'I Haven't Had the Greatest Year'
In addition to speaking out about her own appearance, Hyland has also praised her onscreen sister, Ariel Winter, for her body confidence.
"I'm proud that [Ariel is] so accepting of her body. I mean, Ariel is like my little sister so I love her so, so much," she told ET of her 19-year-old co-star. "I think she's beautiful inside and out."
Check out more of Hyland bragging about Winter: